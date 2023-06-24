Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

At about 2:17 a.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1900 block of South Albany when he was approached by a male offender armed with a handgun, police said.

The offender attempted to rob the victim and the victim accelerated the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offender then shot at the vehicle and struck the victim in the lower back.

He was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.