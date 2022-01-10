Man shot during attempted robbery on the West Side

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was walking around 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Fulton Street when someone hopped out of a car and demanded his property before shooting him, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.