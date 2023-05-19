Shots fired during fight in West Garfield Park

A man was shot during a fight in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was fighting with someone he knew around 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.