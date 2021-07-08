Man shot during robbery in Chatham

A 40-year-old man was shot Thursday during a robbery in East Chatham.

About 1:40 a.m., he was walking in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when a male approached on foot, and demanded the man’s bag, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old refused and the man was shot in the leg, police said. The robber took the 40-year-old’s bag before fleeing.

He was rushed to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition has been stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.