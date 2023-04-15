Man shot during robbery on Chicago's West Side

A 42-year-old man was shot during a robbery on Chicago's West Side in Austin Friday night.

Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. when two men approached him and demanded his property.

During a struggle the victim was shot by one of the offenders. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offenders got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.