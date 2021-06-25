Expand / Collapse search
Man shot for saying no to robbers in South Chicago

By STMW NEWS
Published 
South Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning after refusing to hand over his belongings to two people who tried to rob him in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The man, 58, was standing in the 9000 block of South Brandon around 9:40 a.m. when the pair came up and one of them showed a gun, Chicago police said.

They demanded his belongings and, when he refused, the gunman struck him in the face with the gun and opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

The suspects ran north without taking anything, police said. No one was in custody.