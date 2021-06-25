Man shot for saying no to robbers in South Chicago

A man was shot Friday morning after refusing to hand over his belongings to two people who tried to rob him in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The man, 58, was standing in the 9000 block of South Brandon around 9:40 a.m. when the pair came up and one of them showed a gun, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They demanded his belongings and, when he refused, the gunman struck him in the face with the gun and opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Advertisement

The suspects ran north without taking anything, police said. No one was in custody.