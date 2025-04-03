Man shot in groin on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 20-year-old man was shot in the groin Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and opened fire. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.



A man was shot in the groin in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Justine Street.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, and someone got out and fired at a 20-year-old man standing in the street.

The victim was hit in the groin and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported, and police have not released a description of the suspect.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago police.