Man shot in groin on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the groin in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Justine Street.
Police said a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, and someone got out and fired at a 20-year-old man standing in the street.
The victim was hit in the groin and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported, and police have not released a description of the suspect.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information should contact Chicago police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.