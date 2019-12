A 43-year-old man was shot Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The man was outside about 12:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.