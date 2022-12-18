Man shot in chest during argument on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was shot on the Far South Side during a verbal altercation Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., a 32-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 13200 block of South Caradonlet when he was approached by an unknown male offender, Chicago police said.

A verbal altercation ensued, and the offender produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the chest and arm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.