Man shot in chest on Chicago's South Side; school building, classroom also hit by bullets
CHICAGO - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near a school on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of South Princeton in Fuller Park.
At about 2:21 p.m., ShotSpotter detected multiple rounds in the area, CPD said.
Officers responded to the area and said that gunshot hit the side of a school and inside of a classroom.
A 24-year-old man self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said he was in serious condition.
No offenders are currently in custody.