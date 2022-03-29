Man shot in chest on Chicago's South Side; school building, classroom also hit by bullets

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near a school on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of South Princeton in Fuller Park.

At about 2:21 p.m., ShotSpotter detected multiple rounds in the area, CPD said.

Officers responded to the area and said that gunshot hit the side of a school and inside of a classroom.

A 24-year-old man self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said he was in serious condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.