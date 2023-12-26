Man shot in face while standing on front porch of Englewood home: police

A man who was shot in the face while standing on his front porch in Englewood is in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of S. Union Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the face, but it's unknown who the shooter was, police say.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. At last check, he's still in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues.