Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.