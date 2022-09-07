Man shot in neck while riding CTA Red Line Train

A man was shot in the neck on a CTA Red Line Train on Chicago's Near South Side Wednesday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking of the train in the 100 block of West Cermak when he was discovered with a gunshot wound in the neck, police said.

He stated he was shot while on the train between 35th and Cermak.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the victim was not being fully cooperative in the investigation.

No other information was made available.