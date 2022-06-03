Man shot in nose while sitting on porch in Marquette Park

A man was struck in the nose by a bullet fragment Thursday night while sitting on a porch in Marquette Park.

The man, 20, was on the porch in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue around 10:37 p.m. when a light-colored SUV stopped in front of his residence, according to Chicago police.

Three suspects began shooting from the vehicle and the man was struck on the nose by a bullet fragment, police said.

A family member transported the man to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later taken to Mt. Sinai by ambulance where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives continue to investigate.