A 32-year-old man was shot Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 8:30 p.m., he was standing in the 1500 block of West Howard Street, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the groin and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP