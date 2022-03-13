Man shot in shoulder while driving in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Illinois Medical District Sunday morning, police said.
According to police, the man was driving around 3:30 a.m., in the 1900 block of West Hastings, when he was approached by someone in a dark pickup truck who got out and began to fire shots.
The victim was shot in the right shoulder and took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.