Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop

A 29-year-old man was shot in the eye by a paintball Thursday in the South Loop.

About 12:30 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Michigan Avenue with another man, 26, when someone in a passing white-colored sedan fired a paintball gun at them, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The second man was struck in the chest but not injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.