Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help.

The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in good condition. Police say he drove to another location where he was then taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A second 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right arm also walked into Norwegian Hospital and is in good condition.

No one was arrested. Area Four detectives are investigating.