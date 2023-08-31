Man shot in the stomach on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot in the stomach in Brainerd Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:13 p.m., a 23-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 9300 block of South Throop when he was approached by two unknown offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was struck to the stomach and shoulder and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.