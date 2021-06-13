Man shot in West Englewood; unmarked CPD vehicle struck by stray bullet

A man wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street with several males about 1:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

An unmarked Chicago police vehicle parked at the end of the block was struck by a stray bullet on the passenger’s side door, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.