Two people were arrested after a man was shot while traveling inside a party bus early Friday in Chicago's Near West Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in the hip about 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two people were arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene of the incident, police said. No charges have been filed.