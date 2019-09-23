Man shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Logan Square

A man was shot and killed Sunday during an attempted carjacking in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Alexis Andrade, 22, was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old woman about 11:47 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue when a male approached him and demanded the vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An “altercation” broke out and the carjacker shot him in the arm, chest and forehead, authorities said.

Andrade was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The woman he was with wasn’t injured.

An autopsy conducted Monday found that Andrade died of his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect is described as 17 to 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds with a slender build, police said. He fled in a dark-colored van with tinted windows.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.

