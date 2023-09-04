Man shot while sitting in vehicle in Morgan Park: police

A 48-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 11500 block of S. Church Ave. when a white vehicle pulled up, an offender got out and began shooting.

The victim was struck in the left arm and lower right abdomen, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The offender fled the scene in the white vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.