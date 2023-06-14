Man shot multiple times in South Shore: police

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in South Shore Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 2400 block of East 78th Street around 10 a.m. when he hard gunshots.

He was struck in the buttocks, thighs and legs and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

There were no arrests reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.