Man shot multiple times inside Lake View East apartment

A 24-year-old man was shot inside an apartment Wednesday in Lake View East on the North Side.

About 2:20 a.m., he was inside an apartment unit in the 600 block of West Oakdale Avenue, when he was shot multiple times in his lower backside and legs by a man he knew, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old ran to a downstairs unit for help and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he is in fair condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting may have been drug related. Area Three detectives are investigating.