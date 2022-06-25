Expand / Collapse search

Man shot multiple times, killed on Chicago's Far South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

Mayors Lightfoot, Adams talk crime strategies in Chicago

Two big city mayors struggling to fight a violent crime wave made worse by the pandemic, soaring inflation, rising police retirements and plummeting morale held a face-to-face meeting Friday to share strategy.

CHICAGO - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue.

At about 10:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody. 