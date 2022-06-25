Man shot multiple times, killed on Chicago's Far South Side

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue.

At about 10:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody.