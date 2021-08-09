Man shot near 79th Street CTA Red Line station

A man was wounded by gunfire near the 79th Street station of the CTA Red Line in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At approximately 12:09 p.m., the 25-year-old was standing outside in the first block of West 79th Street when a person in a black-colored Audi fired shots at him, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck multiple times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Police said no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.