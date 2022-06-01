Man shot on Little Village sidewalk

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was walking around 3:26 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a gunman started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.