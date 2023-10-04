Man shot outside home in Calumet Heights

A man was shot outside his home in Calumet Heights early Wednesday morning.

The victim, 45, told responding officers that he heard noises outside his residence in the 9000 block of South Dante Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot by two male offenders who then fled in a black sedan.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the hip and knee. He was transported to Trinity hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.