Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham

A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

He was shot once in each leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.