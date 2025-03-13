Man shot, seriously wounded while boarding CTA bus on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while boarding a CTA bus Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Two male suspects standing on the sidewalk fired multiple shots at the victim as he boarded the bus, CPD said.
The man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.
Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
What's next:
No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.