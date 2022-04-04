Man shot through front door of Chicago apartment

A man was shot through the front door of his apartment Monday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 44-year-old man was arguing with an acquaintance and closed the door on him around 4:22 a.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive, police said.

He began walking away when a bullet came through the door and grazed him on the thigh, according to police.

The man refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.