Man shot to death during fight in South Chicago: police

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument in South Chicago Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when a man he knew opened fire on him.

The victim was transported to University od Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back and the chest and was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.