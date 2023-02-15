Man shot to death in laundromat parking lot

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 28-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 1 a.m. in a laundromat parking lot in the 13300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.