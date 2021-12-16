Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was gunned down after a car crashed into his vehicle Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was in a car around 10:27 p.m. when it was struck by a red SUV in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street, police said.

A gunman inside the SUV started shooting at the vehicle, striking the victim who fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim ran behind a nearby house where he lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

