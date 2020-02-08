Man shot to death in West Elsdon

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side, according to police.

The man was in the 3700 block of West 58th Street about 7:20 p.m. when someone shot him in the head and chest, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.