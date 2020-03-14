Man shot while driving in Lake View

A 36-year-old man was wounded when in a shooting Friday in Lake View on the North Side.

He was driving about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Sheridan Road when someone in a black sedan shot him, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the leg and kept driving before hitting two parked cars at Broadway and Dakin Street.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.