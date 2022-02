A man was shot while driving early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Just after midnight, the man was driving in the 3700 block of West Hirsch Street when someone inside a dark vehicle opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

