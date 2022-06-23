Man shot while fighting off attempted robber on the Near North Side

A man was shot and wounded while struggling with an attempted robber early Thursday on the Near North Side.

The 26-year-old was standing outside around 3:26 a.m. when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his belongs in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

When the victim refused to hand over his stuff, a struggle ensued and he was shot in the wrist, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.