Man shot while getting out of car in Albany Park

A man was shot while exiting his car Tuesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 20-year-old was getting out of his vehicle around 12:47 a.m. in an alley in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a gunman approached and shot him in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

