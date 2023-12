A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. when he was shot at by a male on foot in the 6400 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot in the wrist and jaw and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.