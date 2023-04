A man was shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

At about 7 p.m., a 21-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when an unknown offender fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the left arm and back and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.