Man shot while leaving house in Grand Crossing

A man was shot as he was exiting a house in Grand Crossing Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of East 72nd Street.

At about 9:50 p.m., the 30-year-old victim was shot as he was exiting a house by an unknown offender, police said.

The offender then fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and in the torso, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

There is no suspect in custody.