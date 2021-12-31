Man shot while pumping gas on West Side

A man was shot while pumping gas Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was filling up his car around 9:49 p.m. when a gunman wearing all black approached and shot him twice at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the foot and was taken to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

