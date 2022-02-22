Man shot while riding in car in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 11:23 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Rockwell Street when someone inside black sedan traveling in the same direction opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the finger and suffered a graze wound to the back, police said.

He and the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.