Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:38 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Newton County
Dense Fog Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Man shot while riding in car in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 11:23 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Rockwell Street when someone inside black sedan traveling in the same direction opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the finger and suffered a graze wound to the back, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He and the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.