Man shot while sitting in car in West Pullman

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in his parked car around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 116th Place when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate

