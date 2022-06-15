Man shot while sitting in parked car in Hermosa

A man was shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 29-year-old was in his parked car around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when four people approached on foot and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and wrist and drove away before calling police, officials said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.