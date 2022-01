A 24-year-old man was shot while standing in front of a residence in Little Village Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of West 31st Street.

Just before 6 p.m., the victim was in front of a residence when he was struck in the arm and chest by gunfire, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.