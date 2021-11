A man was shot while walking his dog Sunday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 21, was walking his dog about 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Drake Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.