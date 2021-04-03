Man shot, wounded while pumping gas at Ashburn gas station

A man was shot at a gas station early Saturday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was attempting to pump gas at a gas station about 1:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when people inside a green-colored SUV began shouting gang slogans and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stable, police said.

Police did not immediately know how many people were inside the SUV.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.